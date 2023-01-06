Students win awards for innovative ideas

Hyderabad: KL Deemed-to-be-University, one of India's leading Universities, has announced that its students stood as winners in different techno-functional competitions held at the Education Innovation Camp on 'New Technologies for Development in Thailand. Kshatri Kevin Shyam Singh, a student of KL School of Architecture, and Ashwin John had secured 1st prize in the "Geo-Crowd sourcing Mobile Mapping".

P Karthik, K Chandra Bhanu, and K Satya Narayana, students of Electronics and Computer Engineering, received 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes in the R workshop & Assignment Competition. Muthyala Shruthi, a student at B Arch won first place in the "Mini Innovation Project Presentation". In the techno-functional competition "GIS Mapping" Sai Karthik, performed a sheet anchor role in the group, and their group received the 1st prize.

In the idea pitching competition, group 1 comprised of Pranav, Chintala, Shruthi, Maram, Kunta, and Chigurupati, who presented their start-up idea as, "WABI-SABI VEGGIES." This idea was to collect oddly shaped vegetables, supply them to restaurants and develop a sustainable business model. This group received the first prize.

These competitions were organized during the Internship-cum-innovation camp and study tour held at the Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand, from 16th- 29th December 2022. Dr M Kishorebabu, Director, International Relations, KL Deemed to be University said, "43 students of the University had gone for fourteen days International Internship-cum-innovation camp. Students from Business Management, Computer Science, Architecture, Electrical electronics and communications, and other streams participated in the camp. The objective was to enhance students' learning experience through cross-cultural exposure, innovation, and current trends in the respective fields to take it further for capstone projects." Dr A Ramakrishana, Director, KL Global Business School, Hyderabad, and Dr. L Koteshwara Rao, Principal of Engineering, KLH Hyderabad Campus also spoke at the event.

Speaking at the Occasion, M Ranadheer Reddy, Project coordinator- Special degree programs, AIT, Thailand said, "Education Innovation Camp is an initiative of AIT to nurture and encourage young talents to develop innovative ideas and disruptive technology. We have conducted engaging sessions on emerging topics like Fintech, AI, IoT, Design Thinking, GIS remote sensing, R programming, crowd-sourcing, and Entrepreneurship. Many of the top corporate executives, eminent faculty, and industry experts from Thailand interacted with students to deliver insightful sessions."