Summer camp for students organised

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School- Begumpet organised centenary summer camp with a grand art exhibition here on Saturday.

The art exhibition was a display of skills the students learnt and mastered during the centenary summer camp. Live food counters with fireless cooking and a series of calligraphy artworks were also exhibited at the event, followed by a captivating western dance performance. The classic tale of Tenali Ramakrishna was presented through a musical skit, taking the audience on a laughter ride.

Actor Rana Daggubati, an alumnus from the Batch of 2002 was present as the chief guest along with I/C Principal Amrita Chandra Raju, and President of The Hyderabad Public School Society Gusti J. Noria.