  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Young Hans

Summer camp for students organised

Students performing at summer camp in Hyderabad Public School, Hyderabad on Saturday
x

Students performing at summer camp in Hyderabad Public School, Hyderabad on Saturday

Highlights

The Hyderabad Public School- Begumpet organised centenary summer camp with a grand art exhibition here on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School- Begumpet organised centenary summer camp with a grand art exhibition here on Saturday.

The art exhibition was a display of skills the students learnt and mastered during the centenary summer camp. Live food counters with fireless cooking and a series of calligraphy artworks were also exhibited at the event, followed by a captivating western dance performance. The classic tale of Tenali Ramakrishna was presented through a musical skit, taking the audience on a laughter ride.

Actor Rana Daggubati, an alumnus from the Batch of 2002 was present as the chief guest along with I/C Principal Amrita Chandra Raju, and President of The Hyderabad Public School Society Gusti J. Noria.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X