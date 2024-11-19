Live
Just In
Tips for NEET 2025 Preparation
Since NEET is based largely on the NCERT syllabus, aspirants should ensure they have a strong command of the Class 11 and 12 textbooks. In-depth knowledge of every chapter is key.
● Strong Command of NCERT Textbooks
● Effective Time Management
NEET is as much a test of time as it is of knowledge. Create a study plan that allows ample time for each subject and focuses on weaker areas. Regular mock tests will help students understand how to effectively manage their time during the actual exam.
● Regular Practice with Mock Tests
Solving previous years’ question papers and attempting mock tests should be a non-negotiable part of the preparation strategy. These tests help familiarise students with the question pattern and improve speed and accuracy.
● Focus on High-Scoring Areas
While all topics are important, giving extra attention to high-scoring areas like Human Physiology, Genetics, Organic Chemistry, and Electrostatics will provide an edge.
● Stress Management and Mental Health
NEET preparation can be stressful. Aspirants must take regular breaks, engage in physical activities, and practise mindfulness techniques like meditation to stay mentally fit and focused.