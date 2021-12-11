UoH granted patent for HIV drug combination efficacy enhancers

The University of Hyderabad has been granted to another patent, namely, "High active antiretroviral combination drugs loaded lactoferrin nanoparticles for first line and second line therapy" - This has been developed in the laboratory for molecular therapeutics, Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences, under the supervision of Prof. Anand K. Kondapi for targeted delivery of a combination of antiretroviral drugs to HIV-1 infected cells.

The patented technology produces lactoferrin nanoparticles encapsulated in a combination of drugs in first line or second line therapy as a single drug product in an oral capsule for treatment of HIV-1.

Lactoferrin enables carrying of drug cargo through lactoferrin receptor overexpressed HIV-1 infected cells. Due to cooperative loading of the drug combination in the drug product, the drugs are co-delivered in HIV infected cells thus affecting the virus replication by simultaneously acting at the intended targets. Thus, the formulation enhances efficacy of drug combination along with enhanced bioavailability and reduced toxicity.

"Human Immunodeficiency Virus infection (HIV) type 1 infection is associated with development of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Treatment of HIV involves use of anti-retroviral drugs in various combinations of anti-retroviral drugs in high active antiretroviral therapy (HAART). Major limitations of the current HAART regimen are absence of co-delivery of drug combination to HIV infected cells and unequivocal distribution of drugs in uninfected and infected cells, which leads to low efficacy, emergence of resistance and toxicity," explained Prof. Kondapi.