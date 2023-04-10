10 cases filed in Yadgiri over clashes between BJP & Congress workers

Yadgiri: A total of 10 cases have been registered in coneection with assault and stone pelting, out of which 7 criminal cases and 3 election code of conduct cases have been registered.

A scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP workers on April 6 in in Kodekal village of Hunsagi taluk of Surpur constituency in the district. Superintendent of Police Dr. CB Vedamurthy said that 27 people have been arrested so far and the search is on for the rest of the accused. Police personnel including circle inspectors, sub inspectors are deployed to maintain law and order. He said that in the wake of the assembly elections, route marches were conducted on important roads by the police force in the towns of Surpur, Hunsagi, Kodekal and Narayanpur as part of an effort to reassure the public.

18 check posts have been set up across the district. Even in urban areas, check posts have been set up to prohibit the carrying of illegal money in vehicles, carrying of any other items to attract voters or carrying of weapons for rioting. CB Vedamurthy informed that if such incidents happen, a case has been directed to be registered against them immediatey ..

A case has been registered against 118 people on April 6 in connection with incident that took place in Kodekal village of Hunsagi taluk. Police sources said that a case was registered against 194 people on August 8. Yadgiri deputy commissioner R Snehal has . implemented section 144 CRPC from April .6 to April 8. Now, considering this case as very sensitive, the deputy commissioner has issued a fresh order extending section 144 till April 12.