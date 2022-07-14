100 youths in each district to be trained under 'One-District-One Skill' program

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the World Youth Skills Day programme at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. The programme was organised by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation to promote various skills among youths in the State. A host of events were also conducted coinciding with the World Youth Skills Day.

A unique-"One-District-One Skill" programme aimed at rejuvenating the traditional skills practised in Karnataka was launched by CM Bommai. The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation has identified various traditional arts and skills of every district in the State. This programme is designed for technological upgradation and design intervention of these special skills. As part of this programme, around 100 skilled persons will be trained in each district for entrepreneurship, market linkages and technological upgradation etc.

The CM also launched an ambitious e-Kaushalya programme. This is a completely free-of-cost learning management programme for graduates from engineering, BCA and management. This programme has been designed as a finishing school concept for teaching various future skills like Internet of things (IoT), Robotics, Cyber and Data security etc. After self-learning, the students will also be provided a virtual lab platform for testing their knowledge.

A state-level competition will be held for skilled persons in 54 trades like Forestry, Water Technology, Carpentry, Plumbing and landscaping etc. The last date for the entries is August 30, 2022. The winners will be given certificates as well as become eligible for national-level skill competitions. This programme is also a gateway to the prestigious 47th World Skills Competition scheduled to take place at Lyon (France) from September 10-15, 2024.

During the programme, the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation along with Backwards classes department announced a special "Amruta Munnade Yojane" to provide Skill Development Training through short term courses in Government Institutions like ITI's, GTTC's, KGTTI for 25,000 youth of backward classes for imparting skill training and making them employable.

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation has entered into a MoU with Microsoft for offering Microsoft certified courses for our students which will be completely free of cost.