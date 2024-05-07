Cong may play spoilsport for YSRCP in Nellore LS

Nellore: Though candidates of three parties are in fray, including Congress, the main contest will be between YSRCP and TDP while Congress is expected to the role of only a King Maker in Nellore Lok Sabha constituency.

It may be noted that both the ruling and TDP-led alliance fielded Rajya Sabha members V Vijayasai Reddy and Vemirddy Prabhakara Reddy respectively, Congress has fielded former Nellore collector (who served between 1989-1992) Koppula as its candidate.

Congress party has successfully contested for Nellore Lok Sabha seat last time in 2009 when its candidate Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy was elected in a triangular fray between Congress, TDP and PRP (Praja Rajyam Party) against his TDP rival with a margin of 54,943 votes by getting 4,30,235 votes accounting for 42.92 per cent.

In that election, PRP nominee Jana Ramachandraiah received 1,38, 111 votes (13.78 per cent) while TDP nominee Venteru Venugopala Reddy got 3,75,292 votes.

If PRP was not in the race, TDP would have won the election with a majority of around 28,00votes because the votes which were split by PRP were of TDP.

Downfall of Congress began since 2012 when party MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy joined YSRCP and elected on party ticket in a triangular contest between YSRCP, TDP, Congress in 2012 byelections.

Rajamohan Reddy won against Congress nominee Tikkavarapu Subbarami Reddy with a majority of 2,91,745 (29.75 per cent) by securing 5,35,436 votes (54.62 per cent).

Congress received 2,43,691 (24.85) per cent while TDP nominee Venteru Venugopala Reddy got 1,54,103 votes (15.17 per cent). In this election, Congress nominee Subbarami Reddy diverted 2,43,691 votes seen that of TDP.

After state bifurcation, voting share of Congress has plummeted from 54.63 per cent to 1.42 per cent in 2014 and a mere 0.78 per cent in 2019, which is lesser than NOTA (1.33 per cent) as YSRCP completely snatching away the party’s voters.

But now the situation is different as Congress has fielded a better candidate Koppla Raju who is expected to get back at least 40,000 to 50,000 Congress votes which were taken away by YSRCP the earlier as YSR daughter Y S Sharmila is the party state chief. Further, CPM as partner in INDIA bloc along with Congress, is likely to usurp at least 15,000 votes in all 7 Assembly segments from YSRCP affecting the ruling party’s chances. TDP won Nellore Lok Sabha seat when it was under SC category.