11,000 aspirants for this year’s Haj pilgrimage

Bengaluru: As many as 11,000 aspirants from Karnataka have applied for this year’s Haj pilgrimage, and the lottery process will take place on October 4th afternoon at the Central Hajj Committee, informed Sarfaraz Khan, the Executive Officer of the State Hajj Committee.

As soon as the lottery process is completed, an SMS message will be sent to those selected.

Last year, around 9,500 to 10,000 individuals were given the opportunity, and this year, even more people are expected to get the chance.

The state’s quota for this year is yet to be decided. The exact quota will be known on the 4th, after which the Haj Committee will proceed with further preparations, he stated.