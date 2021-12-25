18-year-old held for stabbing student at fuel station

Bengaluru: An 18-year-old student has been arrested by Ramamurthynagar police for stabbing a 17-year-old over the fight for filling petrol in their respective bikes at a petrol bunk on Sunday evening.

The injured has been identified as Tarun K, a resident of Dooravaninagar, while the arrested boy is Mahesh, a resident of Ramamurthynagar. According to police, Mahesh is a second-year graduation student in a college. Tarun is a first-year graduation student.

Tarun's father Kumaresh in his complaint had told police that Tarun and his friend Surya went to a fuel station in Ramamurthynagar around 6:30 pm on December 19. Meanwhile, three persons including Mahesh came on another bike. The trio wanted to be served first and this resulted in an argument with Tarun and Surya.

Both groups started fighting. Mahesh and Tarun kicked each other. Mahesh took his bike key and stabbed Tarun on his neck and fled along with his two friends. Injured Tarun was rushed to a nearby hospital and he got discharged on Wednesday and is out of danger. Based on the clues available on the CCTV camera footage at the fuel station, the police caught

Mahesh and produced him in court which remanded the boy in judicial custody.