Live
- TGSRTC to Run 6,432 Special Buses for Sankranti 2024 | Telangana Bus Services
- Dr. Harikiran Chekuri Explains The Positive Impact of Breast Implants on Women – A Safe and Reliable procedure
- 'Na Gunde Jaripoindhe' Song Launched from Pokiri on Varun Raj’s Birthday
- Hilarious Premiere Alert: Katha Kamamishu Set to Stream on Aha from January 2nd
- 28-Year-Old Woman Undergoes Vaginal Reconstruction After Rare Congenital Condition Discovered
- South Korea reports new avian influenza case at egg farm in central region
- Nagarkurnool GGH Doctors Save Chenchu Man’s Life by Providing Better Treatment
- Tripura gets Chief Information Commissioner after over 3 years
- Doordarshan to Air 4K Restored Version of Manthan as Tribute to Shyam Benegal
- Dil Raju Disheartened by KTR’s Remarks on Meeting with CM
Just In
28-Year-Old Woman Undergoes Vaginal Reconstruction After Rare Congenital Condition Discovered
A 28-year-old woman recently underwent a successful vaginal reconstruction procedure after being diagnosed with a rare congenital condition that had remained undetected until she sought medical attention for severe cyclical abdominal pain.
Bengaluru: A 28-year-old woman recently underwent a successful vaginal reconstruction procedure after being diagnosed with a rare congenital condition that had remained undetected until she sought medical attention for severe cyclical abdominal pain. The condition, which involves the absence of both the uterus and vagina, is rare and can significantly impact a woman's sexual and reproductive health.
The patient, who had normal ovaries, was unaware of the anomaly until her visit to the doctor. Dr. Nisha Buchade, a renowned Obstetrics & Gynecology specialist at Vasavi Hospitals, explained, “After conducting a thorough examination, it was determined that the patient did not have a vagina or uterus. Advanced imaging, including an MRI scan, revealed an enlarged rudimentary horn, which was causing the intense pain. The scan showed that while the ovaries were normal, both the uterus and cervix were absent.”
As a result, the patient underwent laparoscopic surgery to remove the left rudimentary horn. Following this, vaginal reconstruction was performed using a groin muscle flap, creating a functional and anatomically appropriate vaginal structure.
Dr. Buchade added, “The surgery was successful, and the patient now has a normally-appearing vagina. After post-operative follow-up, she is doing extremely well with normal sensation. We have advised her that while she cannot conceive naturally due to the congenital absence of the uterus, she can have biological children through surrogacy, as her ovaries remain intact.”
The patient is currently in good health and is expected to continue her recovery with no complications. Her case highlights the importance of early diagnosis and intervention for congenital reproductive health conditions, which can often go unnoticed until significant symptoms appear.