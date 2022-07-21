39.59 Per Cent Students Cleared SSLC Supplementary Exams In Karnataka

In announcing the SSLC supplemental examination results, Minister for School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh stated that out of the 94669 pupils who registered, 37,479 students, or 39.59 percent, had passed the exams. In 2020–21, 55,55% of students passed, and in 2019–20, 52,28% of students passed.



On Thursday after 12 p.m., the results will also be sent to the students' saved mobile phones. The results of SSLC supplementary exams in Karnataka will be released by the schools after 1pm, and they can be accessed via their individual school login IDs on https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The different schools may also obtain and provide pupils with their mark sheets and provisional mark cards in the same manner. Students can visit site at https://karresults.nic.in or https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/sslcsuppexamresults2022.

Compared to boys, girls have done better. 43.89 percent (13734) of the 31292 girls who registered for the exam have passed, while 37.47 percent of the 63377 boys have also passed (23745).

Students in 5717 government schools passed with a passing percentage of 37.99 percent (17446), 41.46 percent (10964) in 3420 aided schools, and 40.68 percent (9069) in 6203 unaided schools. However, rural students have performed better than urban students. 38.07 percent (18890) of urban students and 41.27 percent (18589) of rural pupils both passed the exam.

Between June 27 and July 4, there were 423 locations where the extra exams were administered. And 6007 evaluators worked in 28 evaluation centres from July 10 to July 15 to complete the valuation.

Meanwhile, students can adhere for their scanned copies of their answer sheets via https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in from July 22 to July 26 (those without debit cards can pay fees via bank challan until July 27), for re-counting (for those who have applied for scanned copies) from July 25 to July 31, and for re-valuation from July 25 to July 31.