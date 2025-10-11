Action sought against violence perpetrators of ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign

Hindu organisations in Belthangady have urged the state government to take strict action against those involved in recent incidents of violence allegedly carried out under the banner of the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign.

In a memorandum submitted to local authorities, the groups claimed that the campaign, which has gained traction on social media, was being misused by certain elements to incite communal tension and target members of the Hindu community. They demanded that the government ensure law and order and prevent any attempts to disrupt social harmony. The petitioners further called on the administration to identify and punish those responsible for spreading hate or engaging in violent activities in the name of religion. Officials said they have received the memorandum and will forward it to the higher authorities for review.