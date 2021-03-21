Advocate seeks ACB probe against Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: An advocate from Bengaluru, R Manjunath has submitted a petition to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seeking investigation into the 'sex-for-job' scandal allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. The advocate has contended that since former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy claimed that a Rs 5-crore deal was behind the 'sex CD', ACB should probe the case.

"The special investigation team was formed on the basis of Jarkiholi's letter in which he claimed that he was asked to pay money. Also, the media and Kumarswamy said that Rs 5 crore was changed hands," the advocate pointed out and sought the ACB to register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jarkiholi to find out the source of income to meet such a demand and against Kumaraswamy for 'supporting' corruption.

Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to tender his resignation as Water Resources Minister in the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government after charges of sexual harassment were brought against him by social activist.

The minister found himself in an embarrassing position after the video showing him in a compromising position had gone viral.

The CD was released to the media by social activist Dinesh Kalahalli, who alleged that the woman in the video clips was lured by the minister with an offer of job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist himself admitted that the family of the woman had approached him seeking justice last week.