Marriott bonvoy APEC Sustainable Sips Rising Star C’ship 2024 crowns ‘India’s Most Sustainable Bartender’

Bengaluru: Madhumita Maltesh, Mixologist, UNO Izakaya, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru and Sahil Chettri, Assistant Bar Manager, Moxy Mumbai Andheri West as India’s Most Sustainable Bartenders at the regional Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC) Sustainable Sips Rising Star Championship 2024. The two India-level semi-finalists will now represent the country in the finale scheduled to be held in Singapore this October.

An extension of the Savor Series by Marriott Bonvoy, the APEC Sustainable Sips Rising Star Championship 2024 is the inaugural mixology championship held for talents at participating APEC . In collaboration with Pernod Ricard and KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin, the regional semi-finals concluded in style at the chic Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud on Wednesday. The 22 semi-finalists faced three challenging rounds, where they showcased their skills by crafting innovative, high-energy cocktails of their choice, all while incorporating sustainable techniques: The Noon Shine, a perfect lunch cocktail mix-off; The Greenhouse Gimlet, an ultimate showcase of sustainable and indigenous ingredients in cocktails; and final round the Retro Revival which encouraged personal twists to timeless classics.

Commenting on the victory, Sahil Chetri, said “This experience was incredible, competing alongside the best bartenders from across India. It was a unique opportunity for all of us to come together and push the boundaries of our craft for the Asia Pacific Cocktail Championship. Every participant brought their own expertise, and I learned so much just by observing others in action. The level of skill and creativity was truly inspiring, especially with my cocktail, What’s in the Name! The idea behind it is that a name doesn’t define someone’s true nature, and similarly, this drink has no name. It’s a mystery that unfolds with each sip. Made with in-house blueberry compote infused with tequila, a vodka base, and topped with our handcrafted grapefruit soda, it’s more than just a cocktail—it’s an experience. We even included a QR code garnish, printed on edible rice starch paper, which takes you deeper into the story behind the drink. It felt surreal to present this at such a competitive event, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes me next.”

Madhumita Maltesh, said that “Winning the India leg is an incredible honor. It’s humbling to represent my hotel JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru and showcase my passion for bartending. This victory is a testament to the dedication and hard work I have put into perfecting myself over the past few years. The competition was tough, so it’s a validation of my skills and dedication. I am extremely proud of the concoction that I whipped up for the judges. It is titled ‘Miller’s Millet’ wherein I used coconut and ragi extracted syrup and Martell VSOP, a subtly flavored cognac. I am truly excited to meet other semi-finalists in Singapore and see where the competition leads to me.”