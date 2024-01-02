  • Menu
Arrest of Karasevaks is not out of hate politics: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that hate politics is not behind the arrest of karsevaks in Hubballi. Innocent people have not been arrested, he said.

Koppala: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that hate politics is not behind the arrest of karsevaks in Hubballi. Innocent people have not been arrested, he said.

He was speaking to the media at Koppal Airport on Tuesday. The CM questioned as to what should be done to the wrongdoers, should they just be left alone? he said. It has been directed to dispose of the old cases. He said the police have taken action on it. If there is a court order, action will be taken accordingly, he said.

Speaking about the guest lecturers going on a padayathra, the CM said that we have spoken to them regarding the matter and despite the talks they are taking it forward. There is a demand to make them permanent. He said that it is difficult for the Government to make it permanent.

Responding to the Chief Priest of the Ram Mandir saying that only Ram devotees have been invited for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, the CM said, "I don't know to whom the invitation has gone or who has not received it.'

The process of providing drought relief has started and Rs 2 thousand will be provided as a temporary relief for crop loss. After Aadhaar linking, the amount will reach the farmers, he said.

