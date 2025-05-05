As communal pot boils in Mangaluru, BJP expresses concern over threats to activists

Karnataka BJP has expressed concern over alleged open threats to Hindu activists in the communally-sensitive coastal region Mangaluru.

BJP state unit President, B.Y. Vijayendra, stated on Monday, “The brutal murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty has shocked the people of Mangaluru district. Citizens across the state are anxious due to the unchecked dominance of communal forces. Amid this, yet another Hindu activist, Bharat Kumdellu, has received death threats through a post on social media.”

Hindu activist and history-sheeter Suhas Shetty was murdered on May 1 in Mangaluru. He was the main accused in the murder case of one Mohammad Fazil.

Fazil was killed by Suhas Shetty's gang in retaliation for the murder of BJP worker Praveen Kumar Nettaru, who was hacked to death at the height of the hijab row in the state.

Vijayendra claimed, "The Congress government continues to fail in fulfilling its moral responsibility. It has taken no legal action to bring law and order under control. The silence of the Home Department and the influence of invisible, powerful 'hands' behind the scenes have become evident through the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty and the subsequent threats."

Vijayendra further noted, “An FIR has been registered against Belthangady BJP MLA, Harish Poonja, based solely on his emotional remarks about the Tekkaru Gopalakrishna Temple and the Brahmakalashotsava ceremony. This makes it clear where the government's loyalties lie.”

“A situation is developing in the coastal region where even elected representatives are no longer safe. If the behaviour of the police and the government's stance continues in the same manner, we caution the government that the pro-people struggle led by BJP Karnataka will only intensify further,” Vijayendra stated.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) senior leader Sharan Pumpwell has lodged a police complaint with Kadri police station in Mangaluru regarding a threat to his life on social media.

The post stated that the next target was Sharan Pumpwell and he should get ready. The police have filed an FIR under Sections 351 (4) of the BNS Act over the post.

Bharat Kumdel, a Bajrang Dal worker has also been threatened stating that people "have not forgotten Bharat who killed Mohammad Ashraf." The post addressing him stated, “wait and watch” with a photo of a sword. Mohammad Ashraf was a victim of a recent mob lynching incident for allegedly raising a "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan.

On the other hand, Riyaz Kadambu, the leader attached to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has also filed a complaint with the Pandeshwara police station over issuance of a threat to his life.

He has stated to the police that while he was on a programme on a YouTube channel, he got a threatening message that he was the next target. The threat had been issued by one K.R. Rakesh and the police are investigating the cases.