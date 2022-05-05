Basavaraj Bommai launches 'Seven Wonders of Karnataka' campaign

Bengaluru: Having drawn up comprehensive plans for development of tourism in every part of the state, we will change the tourism landscape of Karnataka in the coming days, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking after launching the 'Seven Wonders of Karnataka' campaign, he said, "Karnataka is a land of God. The state has 10 Agro Zones, diverse fauna and flora, 330 kms of beautiful coastline and enchanting Western Ghats, with all the attributes of divine Kailasa. The great dynasties of Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas and Vijayanagara empire have left behind a treasure of historical legacy. We need to present them in a more effective manner for the people," Bommai observed.

Presenting his own experience of developing his constituency Shiggaon, Bommai said, the tourist spots of the constituency were identified, calendars with beautiful pictures of the spots were put up along the highways, branding and marketing campaigns were conducted. "We received a wonderful response. At the Kanakadasa palace a pictorial studio depicting his life has been created. The country's third biggest peacock park has been developed.

Similar taluk level tourism circuits will be developed in other parts too." The 'Seven Wonders of Karnataka' is a very good initiative. I am sure it will get a huge response. Hampi, Mysuru tourism circuits are already doing well. Bidar, Kalaburagi , Badami, Lakkundi and many other places could attract many more tourists if they are managed well. The ropeway work has been taken up at Nandi Hills and Jog Falls. Anjanadri Hills, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman is being developed as a major tourist hub with an allocation of Rs 100 crore. The coastal tourism will be given a big boost after getting the Coastal Regulatory Zone regulations modified by the Centre, Bommai said.

The 'Seven Wonders of Karnataka' campaign would write the foreword for branding of tourism in Karnataka. Actor Ramesh Aravind has been chosen as the most ideal Brand Ambassador for the purpose, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also launched the Logo of the campaign and a website. Chief Editor of Kannada Prabha Ravi Hegde, Actor Ramesh Aravind, Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra, CEO Neeraj Kohli, Business Head Appachu, Kannada Prabha Features Editor Jogi and others were present.