BBMP squanders taxpayer funds for development of 9 high density corridors

Bengaluru: We have heard and seen that development works are being carried out for smooth traffic by the public and motorists. But, on the contrary, BBMP has taken a plan to give ‘money’ to the contractors.



In spite of strong opposition from the public and motorists, the footpath, drainage development and asphalting works have been taken up unscientifically in the high density corridors. This is not benefiting the people in any way. Rather uncomfortable. Drainage, pavement development and asphalting work on both sides of the 117.2 km long road of 9 high density corridors in the capital has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 273 crore. A total of three packages were divided and tenders were issued to contractors.

Chalukya Circle on Bellary Road to Hebbal, Goraguntepalya on Outer Ring Road to KR Puram, Trinity Circle on Old Madras Road to Medihalli, Dommalur ASC Centre on Old Airport Road to Kadugodi, Vellore Junction on Hosur Road to Silkboard, Hudson Circle on Mysore Road to Kengeri Main Road to Banashankari to Nice Road, Magadi Road to Binnimill to Anjananagar. Development work has been carried out in the corridors from Nice Road, Tumkur Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Yeshwantpur.

Footpaths and drains have been constructed in these corridors only a couple of years ago. Now it is being removed again and crores of rupees are being spent. Tax money is being wasted by that.

It is already well known that BBMP officials are competent in using old stones and giving new bill on the same. Thus, it is like enjoying in public money. Corporation officials, who are not inclined to repair the roads and footpaths that have deteriorated due to potholes, are showing no more ‘inclination’ for the implementation of projects worth hundreds of crores of rupees. In that backdrop, the development work of high density corridors is going on at a fast pace.

Everyone knows the secret behind the fact that the officials have taken up the work with great diligence even though the people did not want it. This work has been carried out by the Traffic Engineering Cell (TEC) headed by the Corporation’s Chief Engineer BS Prahlad. It has been alleged that people’s tax money is being looted in the name of developing high density corridors.

Officials claim that the work has been carried out with the objective of constructing roads, footpaths and carriageways of the same area. Kanakapura main road which is a national highway is very narrow and is always full of traffic. Motorists struggle to navigate the narrow road. There is a demand for widening the road or constructing a flyover to solve the traffic problem. However, the area of such a road is reduced and a carriageway is being constructed.

There is already a footpath on both sides of the road. Now another 6-7 feet wide footpath is being constructed on the road in the name of High Density Corridor Development.

Favour blocks have been placed for this. If goods transport vehicles pass on it, the favour blocks will collapse.

Due to the unscientific work of the Corporation, the road which was already like narrow has become narrower and the problem of traffic jam has arisen. Vehicles are lined up for kilometres.