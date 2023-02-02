BBMP to halt crane operations during Aero India       

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) instructed construction companies and owners of high-rise buildings on to lower cranes on buildings within a 5-kilometer radius of the Yelahanka Air Force station and to halt crane operations during Aero India-2023, which is scheduled to take place from February 9 to 17.

"It has been revealed that the AERO INDIA - 2023 event would take place at Air Force Station Yelahanka from February 13 to February 17, 2023. Due to this, it has come to the attention of the general public, building owners, builders, and developers that all high-rise cranes on buildings within a 5-kilometer radius of Air Force Station Yelahanka must be lowered and that crane operations must completely stop from February 9 to February 17, 2023, during the Aero India 2023 show.

According to the BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft Rules 1937 Rule 91, any violation of this will attract punishment," said the BBMP. The decision was made with the aircraft's security in mind.