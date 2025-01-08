Beach Festival scheduled for January 11-12

Mangaluru: Mangaluru is set to host the beach festival as part of the annual Karavali Utsava on January 11 and 12. Held at the picturesque Tannirbhavi Beach near Panambur, the two-day event promises an exciting mix of music, culture, and sports, offering something for visitors of all ages.

Organised in collaboration with Rohan Corporation, the festival will feature a series of engaging activities spread across both days. The first day will begin with mesmerising dance performances in the evening, setting the stage for a live musical performance by the renowned Kadri Manikanth at 7:30 pm.

On the second day, the festivities will start early with a rejuvenating yoga ses-sion at 5:30 am, followed by Udayaraga,a serene morning musical session, at 6:30 am. The excitement will continue with water sports at 9:00 am and a sand sculpture competition at 9:30 am, showcasing the creativity and talent of par-ticipants.

As the day progresses, the energy will build with more captivating dance per-formances in the evening. The festival will officially conclude with a closing ceremony at 6:30 pm, followed by a grand finale featuring a live performance by the popular Raghu Dixit Project at 7:30 pm.

Organisers have expressed their enthusiasm for this vibrant celebration, em-phasising the festival’s commitment to blending entertainment and recreation. The Tannirbhavi Beach Festival is expected to be a highlight of the Karavali Utsava, drawing crowds with its diverse array of activities andperformances.