Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar - Siddaramaiah to visit Delhi on May 24 over cabinet expansion

Bengaluru : Senior Congress leaders are a little upset about the cabinet expansion issue, and it is doubtful that the ministers who have already joined the cabinet will be allocated portfolios till next Friday.

Representation in the cabinet on the basis of caste and region has become more of a challenge for CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar than for seniors. It is being said that there is no consensus between the two regarding who should be given a seat, especially from Bangalore and Old Mysore.

There is a strong clamor for greater representation for North Karnataka and Lingayats. Out of 8 people only MB Patil, Priyank Kharge and Satish Jarakiholi are representing North Karnataka. Coastal and Central Karnataka are still not represented. Three people have been accommodated from Bangalore and two more are expected to join. Similarly, curiosity has been created as to who will get representation from Mandya, Mysore and Chamarajanagar.

In this background, CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening. By Friday, more people could be inducted.