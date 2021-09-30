Bengaluru: Nigerian who acted in south Indian films caught selling drugs

Bengaluru: A Nigerian multilingual actor has been arrested by Bangalore East division police and narcotics worth over Rs 8 lakh seized from him. The city police have been conducting raids as part of their mission to make the city drug-free.



The accused, Chekwume Malvin (45), who has acted in famous films of Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, has been arrested. According to DCP East Division, Dr Sharanappa around 250 ml of ashish oil, 15 grams MDMA, a mobile phone and Rs 2,000 in cash were seized from him.

Investigations have revealed that the accused has acted in more than 20 films such as Vishwaroopam, Singam, Anna Bond, Dilwale, Jamboo Savari and Paramathma.

The accused reportedly confessed that he was selling drugs to businessmen, students of upmarket colleges, etc., to make quick money.

KG Halli police inspector Santosh Kumar and other staff members apprehend the accused while he was selling drugs in the back road of the BDA complex in HBR Layout.

Chekwume Malvin came to India on a medical visa and trained in Mumbai for two months at the New York Film Academy. Also, the investigation found that the actor was trained in Abuja, Nigeria about six years ago.

The city police commissioner, Kamal Pant, congratulated the police team for nabbing the accused who was selling drugs.