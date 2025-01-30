Bengaluru: Organ donation declines in State due to superstitions

Bengaluru: Karnataka, once ranked second in organ donation, has now slipped to the third position, with superstitions playing a major role in discouraging people from donating organs. Despite efforts by doctors, awareness campaigns by the government, and initiatives by the Chief Minister to honour organ donors, deep-rooted myths continue to hinder organ donation in the state. Many people believe that donating organs like eyes, kidneys, liver, or heart in this life will result in disabilities in their next birth. Due to such misconceptions, organ donation has dropped by 30 per cent in the last two years. Though recent awareness campaigns have led to slight improvement, superstitions remain a major obstacle.

Kidney and skin donations are witnessing the steepest decline. Kidney patients now face a waiting period of up to five years.

For liver transplants the waiting period has extended to 4.5 years. government’s ambitious organ donation program has received a lukewarm response due to the ongoing decline.

Medical professionals continue to advocate for organ donation, emphasizing that instead of letting the body decay after death, one can give life to hundreds of people. The health department is ramping up awareness efforts to change public perception and promote organ donation as

a noble act. With increasing demand for organs and a growing number of patients on transplant waiting lists, experts stress the urgent need to dispel myths and encourage more people to pledge their organs.