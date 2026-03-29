Bengaluru plans rs 810 crore elevated corridor to ease

Bengaluru: Daily commuters on Chamarajapete and Mysuru Road continue to face severe traffic congestion, especially during peak morning and evening hours. In response, the state government has proposed an ambitious plan to extend the existing flyover from Sirsi Circle up to the BHEL-Kimco junction to ease traffic flow.

The issue was raised in the Legislative Council by MLC K. Shivakumar, who sought clarification on whether there was any proposal to extend the current flyover up to Kengeri or to construct a new elevated corridor.

Replying in writing, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that a feasibility study has been conducted over the past two years to address traffic congestion on Mysuru Road. Based on the report, the government has proposed extending the existing flyover beyond Sirsi Circle up to the BHEL-Kimco junction.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 810 crore, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently being prepared.

The proposal is under administrative consideration, and further approvals are awaited.

In addition to this, infrastructure works are ongoing in the Nayandahalli and Rajarajeshwarinagar stretches. Road development work, including asphalting from the Rajarajeshwarinagar main road arch up to Kengeri road, has been taken up at a cost of Rs 75 crore and is nearing completion.

However, the government has clarified that there are currently no plans to introduce alternative routes such as tunnel roads or parallel corridors along stormwater drains to decongest Mysuru Road traffic beyond the existing metro connectivity.

Despite the proposed measures, commuters continue to face daily challenges due to heavy vehicular movement, raising expectations for faster execution of the elevated corridor project.