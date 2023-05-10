Benguluru: Voters miss free meals by a whisker

Benguluru/ Hyderabad : If the election authorities had not put brakes, Karnataka would have witnessed a new kind of freebies on Wednesday soon after the polling began. Two restaurants came up with novel offers. While one restaurant said it would serve free food to those who cast their vote, another restaurant said it would give free breakfast between 7.30 am and 11.30 am.

They even wrote letters to the Election Commission seeking permission. They said it was an offer to increase voting percentage and they were not affiliated to any party. Still the polling authorities have put a break on their efforts.



On the other hand, heavy betting is said to be on in Kukatpally, Gachibowli and Kompally areas in Hyderabad on the number of seats each party would get. Betting is also learnt to be on in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.



