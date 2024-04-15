BJP agents accompanied EC officials, alleges Cong

Bengaluru: Senior citizens and differently-abled persons are allowed to vote from home. On this occasion, there was an incident where the Congress workers strongly objected to the fact that BJP party agents went along with the election officials.

In Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency, Election Officers had allowed senior citizens and specially abled persons to vote by going door to door.

No party workers are allowed to go inside the house during voting. Even so, the Congress has alleged that the agents of the BJP party went to the houses along with the officials.

A local BJP worker accompanied the election officials in Rajajinagar on Saturday when they were going door-to-door for polling. Soon after knowing this, the local Congress workers raised objections. Election officials have been taken to task.

Former mayor Padmavati and other Congress workers came to the spot and questioned the election officials about this. Also made a video of it. They said that the election officials did not know who the Congress workers were.

In the wake of this incident, Mansoor Ali Khan, the Congress candidate for the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission. Along with the officials, both the BJP party workers are standing as silent spectators. In this regard, he demanded that action should be taken against them.