BJP- JD(S) show of unity in Kolar challenges Congress candidate

Bengaluru: The April 26 election has become a challenge for the Congress candidate in this Lok Sabha elections. On the one hand, the rival BJP and JDS have joined hands and engaged in vigorous campaigning for the alliance candidate, while it has become a challenge for the Congress candidate due to the internal fights and groupism between workers and leaders in the constituency.

BJP and JDS alliance candidate Mallesh Babu, along with BJP and JDS leaders, has already visited all the places in the constituency through a coordination meeting in eight assembly segment of Kolar Lok Sabha constituency and is already engaged in massive campaigning.

The coordination meetings which started in Kolar Constituency have also concluded in eight assembly constituencies including Sidlaghatta and Chintamani of Chikkaballapur district. BJP MP Muniswamy, five former BJP MLAs, three JD(S) MLAs and former MLAs also showed solidarity by participating in this coordination meeting. The meeting was led by Member of Parliament Incharge Govindaraju from JDS and MP Muniswamy from BJP.

Thus, if the JDS candidate is engaged in vigorous campaigning in the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress candidate is facing one challenge after another. At present, the alliance parties are campaigning across the constituencies by talking advantage of the situation of rebel Congress faction.

Congress candidate KV Gautam is from Bengaluru and is a new candidate for Kolar, so Congress candidate Gautam has to round up the constituency in the short time he has and introduce himself to the constituency, besides correcting the factionalism of KH Muniappa and Ramesh Kumar faction in the district Congress. Dealing with elections effectively is a challenging task.

While submitting nomination papers, nomination papers were submitted in two groups and KH Muniappa was not invited to the campaign program of CM and DCM. Everything is not right in Congress.

But the presence of MLAs from Ramesh Kumar’s faction in four of the eight assembly constituencies, and the fact that all the MLAs are currently campaigning for Congress candidate Gautham, is a kind of oxygen. Also, the Congress Wcandidate is confident that everything will be fine in the coming days. In Kolar Lok Sabha constituency, the alliance candidate is engaged in a vociferous campaign, while the dissension within the party has become a challenge for the Congress candidate. It remains to be seen how the candidate will handle all these challenges and how much success it will give him in the elections.