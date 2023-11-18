BJP Launches Satirical Poster Campaign in Chikkamagaluru: Expresses Outrage Against State Government's Policies

Chikkamagaluru; The aftermath of the BJP state president and opposition leader elections has seen heightened activity among BJP workers in the state. In , Chikkamagaluru, BJP workers launched a vibrant poster campaign against the Congress government, expressing sarcasm and discontentment with the ruling party's policies. Notably, the posters featured a shadow Chief Minister, alluding to CM Siddaramaiah , and aimed to critique the government's proclaimed "five guarantees."









In an innovative protest, the BJP Yuva Morcha in Chikkamagaluru city took a satirical approach, adorning the city with posters conveying both humor and outrage against the government. The posters, targeting Siddaramaiah as the "Shadow CM," were strategically placed in prominent locations such as the Taluk Office, Mescom office, Taluk Panchayat, and Pravasi Mandir.



The vivid poster campaign, initiated by BJP workers in Chikkamagaluru city, began early in the morning and aimed to channel dissatisfaction with the government through creative and satirical means. One of the posters humorously questioned the whereabouts of the Energy Minister, K.J. George, suggesting that the "Energy Minister is missing" and adding a touch of irony by likening the search for the minister to searching for Sonia Gandhi's "Kappa" (hafta) this month, humorously implying that the answer lies in the increased electricity bills.









The posters, replete with sarcasm, expressed discontent not only with the government's five guarantees but also specifically targeted the Energy Minister. Police intervened at the protest site, conducting an investigation into the matter. Additionally, posters placed in the office of the district in-charge minister and the energy minister were promptly removed by staff, with the police ensuring the clearance of posters from government offices as well. The satirical poster campaign stands as a unique form of protest, combining humor with political critique to make a statement against the state government's policies.

