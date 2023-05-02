BJP manifesto showers sops on Bengaluru city

BENGALURU: State BJP has announced in its election manifesto that it will distribute 3 cylinders of cooking gas free of cost to BPL families every year on the days of Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali. The Bengaluru city is also much importance in the the manifesto – with the theme of Bengaluru Digital 4.0.

The legislative assembly polls are just a few days away. In this context, BJP national president JP Nadda released the manifesto. The manifesto committee headed by Minister Dr Sudhakar prepared it after holding extensive deliberations with sector-wise experts on their expectations and needs.

Speaking at the ‘Election 2023 BJP Manifesto’ launch programme held on Monday, the BJP leaders explained their vision for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. In addition, the BJP has prioritised many digital projects, including the establishment of a ‘world-class multi-model transport hub-Concord Bangalore’ modelled on the one in New York city, dynamic solution to traffic congestion, suburban rail project.

Transport network will be developed in Bangalore in a uniform manner. A unified transit network will be created on the model of London and the transport network will be expanded. Improvement in ticket booking system in public transportation. That means the launch of ‘My Bangalore My Route’ application is a priority.

Installation of CCTV on all streets for safety and security of women. Launch of ‘One City One Card’ as universal in Bangalore. This facilitates public transport/ travel. The Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act 1972 will be reviewed and appropriate amendments will be made. Protection of rights of home buyers State Residents Welfare Committee to be formed. All applications related to apartments will be made available online.

The BJP government will launch Yuva Karunadu Digital 4.0. This will help in establishing the first Global Innovation Hub in the state. Implementation of complementary policy of providing Rs 50 lakh seed capital to 250 people every year.

There will be an inauguration of ‘Yuvaguru Digital 4.0’ project to support private incubators and accelerators along with establishment of modern incubation centre. Installation of ‘Gigabit Optical Fiber Network’ here for high speed internet facility like in Germany and Japan. The establishment of ‘Virtual Reality Lab’ in Government Primary School to facilitate children to fully engage in learning. Establishment of a state-of-the-art ‘Tech-Led Transformational Research Centre’ to make Bangalore the new age maturity capital of the world. ‘Bangalore On Board’ dashboard will be introduced to know the administrative related information.

The manifesto promises proper drainage and an integrated sewerage system. An exercise will be taken up to clear encroachment on Rajakaluve.For the year 2023-24, the state BJP government has announced a total grant of Rs 9,698 crore for the comprehensive development of Bangalore. The BJP in its manifesto said that the work on the Bangalore Suburban Rail Project has already been started and is being completed within the stipulated period of 40 months at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore.