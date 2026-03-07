Budget will give fresh momentum to Dakshina Kannada: MLC

The Karnataka Budget for 2026–27 presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will provide fresh impetus to the economy and education sector of coastal Karnataka, particularly Dakshina Kannada district, said Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandary.

In a statement analysing the budget, Bhandary said it was not merely a financial document but a “development charter” reflecting long-term vision and inclusive growth. According to him, several announcements in the budget would strengthen coastal infrastructure, tourism and skill development in the region.

Highlighting fisheries-related initiatives, Bhandary welcomed the government’s decision to establish a Centre of Excellence for Fisheries in the coastal region. “Fisheries is one of the major economic drivers of Dakshina Kannada. The proposed centre will introduce modern technology and scientific practices that will benefit fishermen and allied industries,” he said.

He also noted that proposals such as seaplane and heli-taxi connectivity aimed at boosting coastal tourism could help position Mangaluru as an attractive global destination. “Improved air connectivity through innovative transport options will strengthen tourism and bring new investment opportunities to the coastal belt,” he said.

Bhandary also praised the government’s decision to establish new police stations at Mani and Sajipanadu in Bantwal taluk, calling it a long-pending demand of residents. According to him, the two locations are geographically and administratively significant, and the move would improve law enforcement and public access to policing services. “Mani and Sajipanadu are important centres in Bantwal taluk. Establishing police stations in these areas will ensure quicker response to law-and-order issues and help curb criminal activities more effectively,” he said.

The MLC, who is also an academician, welcomed the emphasis placed on education and skill development in the budget. “Dakshina Kannada is known as an educational hub. Our youth require not just degrees but employable skills. The government’s focus on skill development centres in Mangaluru and training in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence will create better employment opportunities,” he said.

Bhandary said the broader policy focus of the budget on technology, connectivity and social welfare would have a positive impact on the region. He cited initiatives such as the proposed AI Mission for governance, infrastructure development and welfare programmes aimed at women and backward communities.

“The government has presented a balanced budget that demonstrates its commitment to the overall growth of Dakshina Kannada,” he said, adding that the measures announced would support industry, education and tourism in the district.

According to Bhandary, the combined emphasis on fisheries, tourism, infrastructure and skills would help strengthen the coastal economy and create new opportunities for local communities.