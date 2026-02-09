Children’s market at Shravanabelagola school promotes real-world learning

Shravanabelagola: A unique “Children’s Market” initiative at Ambika School in Shravanabelagola provided students with hands-on exposure to practical business skills, drawing praise from educators and community leaders.

Swasti Shree Charukeerthi Bhattarakha Pattacharya Mahaswamiji, who inaugurated the Children’s Market and accompanying food fest, said such experiential learning programmes play a vital role in equipping children with life skills that extend beyond classroom education. He observed that the activity introduces students to basic economic concepts while helping them understand aspects of rural livelihood and trade. The Swamiji noted that engaging students in structured extracurricular activities supports intellectual growth and personality development. According to him, running stalls encourages children to sharpen their calculation abilities and develop communication skills needed for interacting with customers in a professional manner. He added that initiatives of this nature help identify entrepreneurial aptitude at an early age.

Organic farmer Raghavendra Bekka, who addressed the gathering, said the event nurtures independence and creativity among children. By managing stalls selling fruits, snacks, and household items, students gain early exposure to financial literacy and responsibility, he said.

During the programme, the Swamiji visited various stalls and purchased items from the young vendors, motivating the participants. Students actively managed their counters, offering vegetables, fruits, snacks, and refreshments including pani puri, salads, and juices. Parents attending the event appreciated the confidence and organisational skills displayed by the children and welcomed the initiative as a meaningful learning experience. Among those present were Bahubali Education Trust Secretary Baban P. Datavade, Headmistress Saroja, and Farmers’ Association President Manjegowda. Organisers said the programme aimed to blend education with practical exposure, encouraging students to develop entrepreneurial thinking from an early age.