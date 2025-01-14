City ranked 3rd in World for slow traffic

Bengaluru : Silicon City Bengaluru’s traffic problem is making news not only in the country but also globally. Bengaluru, which is known for its traffic congestion, has been ranked 3rd in the world for slow traffic.

In a report on traffic congestion in major cities of the world released by Dutch location technology company ‘TomTom’, three Indian cities have been included in the list of top 5 cities with slow traffic in the world. Out of which, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune have been ranked 2nd to 4th respectively. The first place is occupied by the city of Barranquilla in Colombia.

What did the Traffic Index say?: According to the TomTom Traffic Index, in 2024, it took an average of 30.10 minutes to cover 10 km in Bengaluru city. Compared to 2023, the travel time has increased by 50 seconds. In Kolkata, it takes 34.33 minutes to cover 10 km. Pune, for the first time, has been included in the list of cities with slow traffic, taking the fourth position. Other Indian cities like Hyderabad are at 18th, Chennai at 31st and Mumbai at 39th position.

In 2022, it took an average of 29 minutes and 9 seconds to cover 10 km in Bengaluru, 28 minutes and 10 seconds in 2023 and 30 minutes and 10 seconds in 2024. Among the cities with the most private cars, Bengaluru overtook Delhi a few years ago to become the first. There are more than 25 lakh private cars in the city. The report highlighted that the situation in the city is getting serious day by day, with 2000 vehicles taking to the roads every day.

Top 5 Cities in the World Rank City Time

Barranquilla 36.62

Kolkata 34.333

Bangalore 34.104

Pune 33.225

London 33.17