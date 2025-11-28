  1. Home
News

Class Saathi brings together leading school leaders

  28 Nov 2025 11:40 AM IST
Class Saathi brings together leading school leaders
Bengaluru: Class Saathi, the award-winning personalised classroom engagement and assessment platform by Samsung-backed edtech startup, TagHive Inc., hosted an exclusive meet for school leaders and educators at Renaissance by Marriott, Race Course Road, Bangalore, bringing together some of the most progressive institutions from across India.

The event witnessed participation from prominent schools including Diya Academy of Learning, Bengaluru, Ananta Vidyaniketan, Bengaluru, Rotary English Medium School, Moodabidri, ARR SL Vidyashraam Sr. Sec. School, Kumbakonam, Sivakasi Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Hope Academy, Dimapur, Nagaland, among others.

