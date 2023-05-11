Congress to bounce back all across State, improving by 25-27% 

Mangaluru/Karwar: Polling is over, it is now the 48- hour wait to know the results. But those who have no patience to know it they can rely upon the ‘close to reality’ exit polls that many research groups and political strategy companies are putting out. Most of them have predicted that INC will get anywhere from 98 to 115 seats in the assembly while BJP will be pushed to the second slot with 89-95 and JDS at 24-29 seats with other chipping in for the rest of the seats.



What could be a rallying point for Indian National Congress (INC) is that they are coming back in all five zones -Coastal, Kittur Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka, Central Karnataka and Bangalore zone improving their position by at least 25-27 per cent which is a big leap according to the exit polls.

The INC is making a big comeback in the "polarised" coastal zone with at least five seats out of 19. In 2018, the INC won only 1 seat out of 19 at Mangalore city (Ullal formerly) with a decent margin. In addition to Mangalore City, the INC will win Mangalore City South Constituency, Puttur, Byndoor, and Bhatkal with slight margins. And what is more, if things went as planned, even the Haliyal constituency would be a bonus for INC.

The outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already made a comment that exit polls may not give the right picture. But it is not just one but there five companies that have taken up exit polls including Republic TV which has given good tidings for INC in this elections. The Republic TV is the bitterest critic of INC but coming from them it is such a comfort for the party.

With INC getting just on the edge of the simple majority it might need external help, and its natural ally JDS will always ready to help after getting its share of the meat. After watching the exit polls in the evening BS Yeddyurappa the core committee member of the BJP and the former minster has already dripped a hint that the BJP if falls short of seats to make through the simple majority they might ally with friendly party that had previous stints with his party.

But still the BJP leadership in the state is still hopeful of the Modi-Shah magic to work for them but after the equanimous exit polls the BJP might try to spoil INC’s party by roping in a coalition.