Congress writes to RSS seeking action on CT Ravi, Ashok and others

Bengaluru: Congress leaders have written to the RSS office regarding the words used by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Opposition Leader R Ashok, MLA Muniratna, MLC CT Ravi. ‘The leaders of our original RSS are speaking beyond culture. Take disciplinary action against those who speak beyond culture. Cancel the membership of leaders who speak without culture’. 70 activists led by Congress’s Gautam Kumar, S Manohar, Shankar Guha have written a letter to the RSS’s Keshav Krupa office in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru and submitted a request.The letter stated:

‘ The Karnataka head of the National Self-Help Organization, the Bharatiya Janata Party, proudly claims in every meeting that we have received training in the RSS. So, we cannot tell you the word that the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have used in the assembly in recent times, the RSS stalwarts, CT Ravi, for the entire country, you have to understand it yourself. We think that the word used by the Leader of the Opposition, R Ashok, against the police officers on duty has already reached your branch. Now, as soon as you say BJP MLA Muniratna Naidu, you must have already understood that the word used by such people is being defended with great pride by the BJP leaders who have been trained in your (Shakha) branch. However, you yourself should tell why the RSS chief is still silent against him.

You should clarify why you have not taken action against him. It has already been revealed that it is the RSS policy to defend former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa even after he went to jail in corruption cases. The fact that the RTGS Waqf Board offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore to cover up the RTGS Vox Board scam against the state unit president B Y Vijayendra has been revealed by former Waqf Board president Anwar Manipadi and that there are many more corruption cases, has already been revealed many times by another loyal leader of your Sangh and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. If the RSS organization observes the statements of BJP leaders that they will fight against corruption, then those who are most involved in corruption say that they will fight against corruption. So, it will take at least 20 years for the corruption cases against them to be closed, all those who are involved in such corruption claim that we are RSS stalwarts. Only when an order is issued that all these people should come to the RSS office after being cleared of corruption cases, it seems that the gap between the BJP’s corrupt people and the RSS is narrow. Otherwise, it becomes clear that the RSS itself is providing moral support to all these corrupt people. Yediyurappa, despite the fact that a very serious POCSO complaint has been filed against him, shows that the RSS has lost the power to question him, it stated.

It should be clarified whether the above-mentioned persons have received training in the RSS branch. If the word they used was trained in your branch, then clarify it or if you have the courage to say that we condemn using such a word, then we should condemn it. We should give a statement to the newspapers and condemn the language of those people and expel them from their organization. We will provide all the information they have used to their organization along with documents. If you give us time for this, we will deliver it to your office with appropriate information,” the Congress wrote in the letter.