Cops become 'smarter' with new mobile criminal tracking app

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru city police have become smarter with Mobile Crime and Criminal tracking network and System (MCCTNS) to contain reign of criminals who are escaping from police net by involving in multiple crimes.

Hundreds of criminals in the city are going out in night and come back in wee hours after committing crimes. Even while they walk on road as innocents police could not identify them, since they have answers like they are going to hospital, facing a medical emergency or other reasons.

Hereinafter they cannot escape from police net for any reason. A new app developed by union home department called MCCTNS has been given to city police. The cops would install this app in their mobile phones and can easily identify the criminal background of any person. The police scan the thumb impression of the persons moving around in nights and the scanner would reveal the person's history within minutes. The police are enabled to delete the data if they collect the data of non- criminal persons for checking.

It is a common saying that Bangalore continues to be a colourful city even at night. People here are busy day and night. Especially those who work in IT-BT companies, are running around till late hours. Criminals are utilising the opportunity stalking and extorting lone travellers during wee hours.

The police department has already started using of the new app in all the police stations across the state. For the first time, two notorious criminals, who stole and extorted a series of mobile phones in Bengaluru from the same MCCTNS app, have fallen into cop's net.

The Bengaluru-based mobile phone robbers were locked up by police at Araseikere in Hassan at midnight. The fingerprint of a person walking suspiciously near Araseikere railway station gave a clue. Araseikere Town Police had stopped suspicious loiterers near the railway station and collected fingerprints through MCCTNS mobile application.

At this time, Anand, who was walking suspiciously near the Arasikere railway station, was found by the police who were on the night beat .As soon as Anand was fingerprinted and tracked, he was found to be involved in criminal activities in various police station limits in Bengaluru.

After the arrest of the accused Anand, the Araseikere Town Police, arrested his accomplice Chandru, and recovered 90 mobile phones from the arrested. Both confessed that the involved in more than 90 mobile snatching and many house burglary cases. The Arasikere Town police recovered 90 mobile phones and 30 grams of gold jewellery from the accused.