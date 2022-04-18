Cornerstone launches new residential brand ‘Akhinta Enterprises’

Bengaluru: Cornerstone properties launched its new development company "Akhinta Enterprises Pvt Ltd" which highlights the premium residential development space. Capt. K. Srinivas and Akshay K Reddy addressed the press conference on Monday.

Akshay K Reddy, director of Akhinta Enterprises believes in making a positive impact on people's lives.

"Akhinta firmly believes in keeping pace with the changing times and is tuned to meeting a continuously evolving market. The launch of Cornerstone Akhinta Residences is a testimony to the fact that we believe in quality offerings for our discerning home buyers," he added.

The Cornerstone Akhinta Residences consists of 104 units and is present in the heart of BTM Layout. Designed as premium 3 and 4 BHK homes, it also comes with certain unique facilities.

They also plan on launching 5 million sqft of residential development within the next two years.