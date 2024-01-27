Dance Team Rewarded with Fourth Prize Instead of first after MLA s Objection 

Hassan : A cultural dance performance during the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Araseikere, in Hassan district, took an unexpected turn when the lotus flower dance, symbolizing national unity, was embroiled in a political controversy. Students of Chandrasekhara Bharati School, who showcased their talent by dancing with the national bird peacock and the national flower lotus, faced criticism from Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda.

Gowda, associating the lotus flower with the BJP's symbol, objected to its inclusion in the performance. He confronted the school head teacher, expressing displeasure and stating that the lotus flower should not be used due to its political association. The teacher countered, asserting that the lotus is the national flower of India. The confrontation escalated as MLA Shivlinge Gowda, visibly agitated, questioned the teacher's understanding of the lotus as a political symbol. Arasikere Tehsildar Santhosh joined in, aligning with the MLA's viewpoint and criticized the choice of using a symbol associated with a political party.

The teacher defended the dance, emphasizing that the lotus has national significance and is not limited to any political party. However, the MLA remained adamant, warning the teacher and insisting on issuing a notice.

Tehsildar Santhosh intervened again, emphasizing that public performances should avoid highlighting specific party symbols or religious symbols. The teacher acknowledged the oversight and expressed regret, stating that if the use of the lotus was flagged during the preparatory stage, it would have been avoided.

Despite winning the first prize for their outstanding performance, the school children faced a surprising turn of events. In response to MLA Shivlinge Gowda's objection, the taluk administration decided to downgrade the award, presenting the dance team with the fourth prize instead.

The controversy raises questions about the intersection of cultural expressions and political symbolism, prompting discussions on the need for sensitivity and neutrality in public performances, especially during national celebrations.