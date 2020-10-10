Dasara at Mysuru Palace: Only 300 devotees can witness fete

Mysuru: Technical advisory committee led by Dr M K Sudharshan, which visited Mysuru on Friday morning, submitted a report to the State government by evening recommending that only 300 people should be allowed to witness the grand 410th Dasara jumbo savari at Mysuru Palace on Vijayadashami on October 26.



In his report, Dr Sudarshan said, "in view of prevailing coronavirus, it is strongly recommended virtual celebration of Dasara festivities this year. It further said that the 300-member team allowed to watch the festivities not exclusive of officials, staff on duty, artists, artisans, security personnel, journalists and others having valid pass from Mysuru district administration and the selected participants should undergo RTPCR test after October 14 and carry report for Covid negative.

They have recommended participation of only 200 people for inaugural ceremony of the 10-day Mysuru Dasara festivities atop Chamundi hills on 17 October with all Covid-19 precautions. The cultural programmes for first eight days of the festival in front of illuminated Mysuru Palace from 17 October to 24 October, should be limited to two hours and the performers, not exceeding 50, should consist of only local artists.

On illumination of city in selected areas between 7 pm and 9 pm from 17 October to 26 October, the panel said that the police personnel at strategic places should prevent crowding and ensure wearing of masks by people.

Member secretary Dr Mohamood Shariff, member Dr Lokesh Alaheri, accompanied Dr Sudharshan to Mysuru on Friday morning. They held a meeting with Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Ms Rohini Sindhuri and enquired about the preparations for Dasara and measures being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19. They later visited Chamundi hills and met chief priest the temple Sri Shashishekar Dixit. They also visited Mysuru Palace and met palace board deputy director T S Subramanya.

They also noted that Mysuru has second highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths after Bengaluru.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted that based on recommendations of the technical advisory committee, Dasara tradition would be continued with all precautionary measures in view of heatlh of people.