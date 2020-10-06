Dasara festivities will be simple in Karnataka: Minister K Sudhakar

Mysuru: While Mysuru is having high death rate which is more than the State and the national average, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar who rushed to Mysuru to hold a review meeting on Covid 19 situation in the district, said that in wake of Covid-19 pandemic situation it was decided to celebrate a simple yet meaningful Dasara this time. This is to ensure that mistakes committed during Onam in Kerala are not repeated here, he said.



Speaking to media persons after the review meeting in Mysuru on Monday, Dr Sudhakar said, "Kerala which had relaxed the lockdown restrictions during Onam festival is paying for its mistake. And now seven thousand to eight thousand cases are being reported there every day. We should avoid that mistake here. That's the reason for celebrating simple Dasara this time. Guidelines have to be followed strictly. We will decide on limiting the number of people attending Dasara events and other measures to be taken during Dasara, after discussing with Chief Minister Mr B S Yeddyurappa, district in charge minister Mr S T Somashekar and the Health Minister Mr Sriramulu," he said.

He said, "Mysuru district was a model for entire state where there were no casualties due to Covid until June end. But now the situation is slightly out of control. That's the reason I have visited the district to review the situation and discuss on measures to be taken to control it. Newly appointed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Ms Rohini Sindhuri has sought two weeks' time to bring the situation under control," Dr Sudhakar said.

He also informed, "High mortality rate in Karnataka is due to shortage of oxygen beds, so we are coming up with 35,000 oxygen beds across the State. There is no shortage of ventilators in the state," Dr.Sudhakar said. Justifying the decision to collect Rs1000 fine for those not wearing masks, the Minister Dr Sudhakar said, "the decision was inevtiable since people neglected precautions even after various awareness programs were conducted for more than six months. We must ensure that people are strictly adhering to the guidelines," he said.

At the review meeting, Minister Dr K Sudhakar pointed that, "The district which was once model for the state is now recording 1.9 percent mortality where as State mortality rate is at 1.5 percent, national mortality rate is 1.6 percent. In the last week alone Mysuru has registered mortality rate of 3.9 per cent which is higher than the global rate which is 3.5 percent. 10 per cent of Covid-19 cases of the State are registered from the district. It is appalling that there were 11 deaths at single home. The number of tests done are not meeting the target and it is at 65 percent. Death audit should to be completed quickly. We must find the reasons for upsurge in the infection in the district. Tracing out of infected persons is not happening properly. The treatment rendered for home isolated people are not recorded. Telemedicine should be properly utilized," he said.

And he suggested officers, "Increase tests in market and densely populated areas. Drugs purchased for ILI infections must be monitored all medicine outlets. Tests of senior citizens and patients suffering from other illnesses must be intensified. The programme like Covid Free Village, should be designed to disinfect 65 wards. Booth level task force committees should be activated and people's participation should be ensured. People's representatives, celebrities and popular personalities are to be utilized to spread awareness," Dr Sudhakar said.

On Monday, Mysuru reported 910 cases and eight deaths. So far, 38,238 cases and 818 deaths are reported in Mysuru and 8212 cases are active. 3720 cases and 101 deaths are reported from 1 October to 5 October. As many as 16,569 covid 19 positive cases and 293 deaths have been reported in September. As many as 13,732 cases and 302 deaths were reported in August . As many as 3947 cases and 139 deaths were reported in July. On 30 June, Mysuru had 270 covid 19 cases and three deaths. And on 31 May there were just 96 covid 19 cases.











