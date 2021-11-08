DDPU spikes circular banning lecturers from wearing jeans, T-shirts

Mysuru: The deputy director of PU education (DDPU) has withdrawn the controversial circular issued two months back banning principals, lecturers and non-teaching staff of aided, unaided and government PU colleges from wearing jeans and T shirts. The DDPU had also instructed principals to submit an action taken report on the enforcement of the order before November 10.

The circular evoked resentment among college staff. It is said that the circular was issued on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner. When the circular became controversial, DC Dr Gautham Bagadi had spoken to DDPU officials.

Knee jerk reaction from officials is not new in the State whenever something unpalatial things happen. It may be recalled that the University of Mysuru had barred girl students from walking in its campus after 6.30 pm. The university defended the order issued for "safety" of girls. The university beat a hasty retreat when the order drew widespread criticism.