Decision on cabinet expansion in 2 days: Basavaraj Bommai

Hubballi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday stated that a final decision on cabinet expansion would be taken after two days.

"We are occupied with the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections. The core committee meeting has been conveyed only on Saturday. We will bring the decisions taken in the meeting to the high command and take a call on cabinet expansion," he explained. Chief Minister Bommai maintained that the party high command will take a final call on allotting ticket to contest MLC polls in the state to B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa.

The core committee has recommended the name of Vijayendra to contest for MLC post. Sources in the party state that the stage is all set for according ministerial berth to Vijayendra.

However, the top leaders are yet to take a final call on the issue as some party leaders are apprehensive about Vijayendra becoming a power centre in the government as Yediyurappa is going to throw his weight behind his son.

Bommai maintained that his government had taken appropriate decision on hijab, halal and Azaan controversies.

"We are giving efficient and pro-people governance. That is our answer to opponents," he said. Bommai and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mine and Coal Pralhad Joshi had flown to Hubballi from Bengaluru together and held important discussion on decision regarding dropping of ministers from the cabinet. The party wants to induct 10 new faces into the cabinet and five cabinet seats are vacant.