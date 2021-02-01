'Depressing', says Opposition, derides privatisation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), president, DK Shivakumar called the union budget depressing. "I have never seen such a depressing budget in the history of the country. There are no plans for employment for young people. There is not a single word about the protection of farmers' interests. Petrol, diesel prices are rising and there is an increased tax on fuel. But these issues have not been addressed. This budget has not given any enthusiasm to anyone, " he added criticising the government's push to the private sector at the altar of the public sector.



Agricultural cess has been levied on petroleum, diesel, fertilizer, coal, palm oil, chickpeas, peas, apples and liquor ranging from 2.5 per cent to 100 per cent. Everyone, including farmers, has to face the hike. Taking a jibe at the budget, the leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah said that the government has allocated more funds to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam where the elections are held.

"I think we can get more grants if elections are held every year," he commented. The senior Congress leader said that the government did not provide any relief to those affected by Corona.

"The central government is in the hands of capitalists. There are no plans to meet the needs of farmers, including irrigation schemes, price protection measures. Farmers across the country have been pressing for a low-interest farm loan scheme. In order to develop infrastructure in agriculture, low-interest rate loans should be available. There is no mention of this in the budget," he lamented.

He derided the move to privatise the power sector is another blow to the people of all classes, including farmers. " If privatised, the free electricity available to the farmers will be curtailed. In addition, electricity for ordinary people's homes will be expensive. The burden will also be on the entrepreneurs," Siddaramaiah remarked.

Congress MLA from Chittapur, Priyank Kharge stated, "This year's budget will be more of a survival budget than a revival budget. We have had the most disastrous Finance minister backed by the most inefficient PM ever in the history of India. The regime is far from understanding the hardships Citizens are facing."