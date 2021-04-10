Deputy CM Karjol tests Covid positive for second time

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol tested Covid positive on Friday. He had tested positive after attending a legislative session in Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha in September 2020 as well.



"The Covid-19 pandemic which has been affecting many, has infected me too. I had been campaigning in Maski for the BJP candidate last week and planned to take part in the campaigning along with CM Yediyurappa on April 10 and 11, but won't be able to participate now," he said in a note to his followers.

The BJP leader added that he is under the medical supervision of experienced doctors and he is recovering from the infection. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa wished his deputy a speedy recovery.