Distressed farmers destructs maize crop in 1200 acres due to scarcity of rain

Davangere: The farming community in Davangere district is grappling with growing concerns as the rain continue to evade their parched fields. Severe water scarcity has left farmers in a state of distress, exacerbating their worries as crops grown with borrowed funds face the dire effects of a rainless spell.



The plight of these farmers was poignantly illustrated in the maize fields of Bhanuhalli, where approximately 1,200 acres of hope were crushed under the wheels of tractors due to the relentless absence of rain. The sight of wilted maize stalks has pushed many farmers to a breaking point, as they grapple with the uncertainty of their financial future.

The region's maize crops, once teeming with the promise of a bountiful harvest, now stand as a grim testament to the consequences of nature's unpredictability. Yellowed and parched, the maize was rendered irreparable, forcing farmers like Gurumurthy to watch their investments of around 25 thousand rupees per acre turn to dust. A cascade of woes followed, including the exorbitant expense of plowing, which requires more than 15 liters of diesel per acre.

The situation has been exacerbated by the unfortunate combination of incessant rains and the delayed response from concerned authorities. Farmers, who had leased land for cultivation, now find themselves in a dire predicament. Rent payments of 7,000 rupees per acre weigh heavily on these landless farmers, yet the specter of crop loss has made it increasingly difficult for landowners to meet their share.

Raju, a tenant farmer, lamented the dire state of affairs. "We are tilling someone else's soil, shelling out 7,000 rupees per acre for the privilege. However, the scant rainfall this season spelled disaster. Our maize crop wilted precisely during harvest time, forcing us to take the heart-wrenching decision to uproot it," he said. To compound their woes, promised compensation for the lost crops has yet to materialize, casting doubt on the authorities' commitment to the farmers' welfare.

Frustration and anger are palpable among the farmers who, in their desperation, have accused the authorities of neglecting their plight. The sprawling fields, where dreams of prosperity once took root, now bear the scars of dashed hopes. Urgent action is the need of the hour, as officials have been pressed to expedite the much-needed compensation for the afflicted farmers.

Amidst the gloom, a glimmer of hope arises as officials have made their presence felt in the devastated maize fields. Demands for crop compensation have resonated loudly, echoing the pleas of a community desperately in need of support. As Davangere district grapples with this agricultural crisis, the fate of its farmers remains a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between human effort and the unpredictable forces of nature.