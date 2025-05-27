Live
- Tamil Nadu Quarry Blast Triggers Deadly Rockslide, Kills Five Workers
- WhatsApp Hints at iPad App Launch— Release Date Still Unconfirmed
- Unmasking India’s Spy Scandals Linked To Pakistan
- Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Faces Rigorous Probe Over Espionage Charges And Pro-Pakistan Content
- AP to receive rains for three days amid low pressure system in Bay of Bengal
- CBDT Extends ITR Filing Deadline to September 15 for AY 2025–26 Amid System Overhaul and TDS Concerns
- Palaniswami Slams Stalin’s NITI Aayog Visit, Alleges Personal Motives Behind Delhi Trip
- Don Bosco Crowned Champions in Bangalore University Inter-Collegiate Baseball Tournament
- Low pressure over Bay, Odisha dists on alert
- Karnataka: Fake ‘Trump Hotel Rental’ App Cheats Over 200 People of Rs 2 Crore
Don Bosco Crowned Champions in Bangalore University Inter-Collegiate Baseball Tournament
Don Bosco Institute of Management Studies and Computer Applications successfully organized an inter-collegiate baseball tournament in association with the Directorate of Physical Education, Bangalore University. The two-day event was held on the 25th and 26th of May 2025 at the Don Bosco sports grounds.
Bengaluru: Don Bosco Institute of Management Studies and Computer Applications successfully organized an inter-collegiate baseball tournament in association with the Directorate of Physical Education, Bangalore University. The two-day event was held on the 25th and 26th of May 2025 at the Don Bosco sports grounds.
It’s a proud achievement for the host institution, Don Bosco's women's baseball team emerged as champions, delivering a stellar performance and men's team secured the runner-up position.
Principal Dr. Tabreez Pasha delivered a heartfelt address, commending the dedication and hard work of the players. He also highlighted the unwavering support from the management, staff and praised the tireless efforts of Narayana C.M Director of physical education and sports at DBIMSCA. and Coach Harsha—for their pivotal role in the teams’ success.
Women’s baseball team lead by captain Kruthika and men’s baseball team lead by captain Nagraju BK.