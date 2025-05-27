Don Bosco Crowned Champions in Bangalore University Inter-Collegiate Baseball Tournament

Bengaluru: Don Bosco Institute of Management Studies and Computer Applications successfully organized an inter-collegiate baseball tournament in association with the Directorate of Physical Education, Bangalore University. The two-day event was held on the 25th and 26th of May 2025 at the Don Bosco sports grounds.

It’s a proud achievement for the host institution, Don Bosco's women's baseball team emerged as champions, delivering a stellar performance and men's team secured the runner-up position.

Principal Dr. Tabreez Pasha delivered a heartfelt address, commending the dedication and hard work of the players. He also highlighted the unwavering support from the management, staff and praised the tireless efforts of Narayana C.M Director of physical education and sports at DBIMSCA. and Coach Harsha—for their pivotal role in the teams’ success.

Women’s baseball team lead by captain Kruthika and men’s baseball team lead by captain Nagraju BK.