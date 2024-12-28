Driving licences of 5,500 drivers suspended for drunken driving

Bengaluru: The driving licenses (DLs) of 5,500 people who drove and ride bikes under the influence of alcohol in the East Traffic Division of Bengaluru from January 1 to December 26 have been sent to the Transport Department for suspension.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Traffic Division, Bengaluru, who issued a press release in this regard, said, ‘From January 1 to December 26, a special operation was conducted against drivers and riders who drove under the influence of alcohol in the East Traffic Division and 3,60,214 people were checked, and 5,500 were found to be under the influence of alcohol, and their DLs have been sent to the RTO office for sus-pension.

In addition, during the same period, a special drive was conducted against those who were wheeling within the limits of the traffic police station of the East Traffic Division and 29 two-wheelers were seized.

In this regard, 29 separate First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered and legal action has been taken, he said.

The government has not imposed any restrictions on celebrating the New Year in Ben-galuru this time. However, there is no room for violating government and traffic rules anywhere. Therefore, even before the start of the New Year, the police department is keep-ing a close eye on those who drive under the influence of alcohol and bike riders. #

Drunk and Drive checks will be carried out across the city during the three to four days of the New Year, including weekends.