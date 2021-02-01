Dy CM Savadi hints at operating e-buses inter-district

Bengaluru: After a gap of six years, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) recently began trial run of an electric bus in the city. Tenders have been called for acquisition of 300 e-buses by BMTC. Laxman Savadi , Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister, on Sunday hinted at extending e-bus service to districts if the outcome of the operation in Bengaluru is satisfactory.

"The government may optimize the operation of electric buses on inter-district routes connecting major cities in the State. BMTC is taking 300 e-buses on lease under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme of the central government. To cushion ourselves from the burden of increasing prices of petrol and diesel, we should not be over-dependent on non-renewable fuels.

We should use electric buses more and more to obtain benefits like road tax exemption. The Union government has been encouraging the sugar factories across the country to produce ethanol which can be blended with petrol and diesel.

The use of 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol is also one way to face the future that appears challenging on the energy front. These are all part of the efforts by the government to make sure that sustainable transportation is adopted," said Laxman Savadi.

According to the reports from the transport department, On a single charge, each bus can run for 200-250 km in Bengaluru. Battery charging points will be opened at petrol bunks, while private players will also be encouraged to open such turbocharging points.

The 300 e-buses will be run under the Gross Cost Model and the BMTC will provide a fee to the bus provider based on the 'annual assured kilometre' model. The corporation has to ensure the average bus kilometres scheduled across all buses in a continuous period of 10 calendar months commencing from the Commercial Operation Date of the respective buses, will be no less than 63,000 km.

A bus has to run for a minimum distance of 180 km on a single charge to qualify in the technical bid. The previous tender had put the minimum distance at 220 km. The BMTC officials confirmed to The Hans India, that the tender was floated, but it is still in technical stage and takes some more time to ply on roads.

"Though the cost of one electric bus is estimated at Rs 2 crore, the central government is providing a subsidy of Rs 55 lakh per bus, and the State government will avail rupees 33.33 lakh subsidy per bus. The lessee will give BMTC a fixed amount of money per kilometer of bus operated as per the lease agreement. So it will be an attractive proposal, Savadi further added.

The Corporation has been attempting to operate e-buses since 2014.