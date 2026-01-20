Eighth driverless metro train arrives for Yellow Line operations in B’luru

In a boost to Namma Metro services, the eighth driverless metro train for the Yellow Line has arrived safely at the Hebbagodi Metro Depot on Sunday morning. The six-coach train was dispatched from Titagarh in Kolkata on January 10 and is now set to undergo technical inspections before being inducted into service.

Metro officials said technical and safety checks for the newly arrived train will begin from January 20. Commercial operations will be permitted only after all mandatory inspections and trials are successfully completed.

At present, seven driverless metro trains are operating on the Yellow Line. The addition of the eighth train is expected to improve service frequency once it becomes operational.

Yellow Line Details

The Yellow Line, which runs from R.V. Road to Bommasandra, covers a distance of 19.15 km and includes 16 stations. To ensure smooth operations on this corridor, 16 driverless metro trains have been ordered, of which eight have now reached Bengaluru. Metro authorities expect the remaining eight trains to arrive in phases, at intervals of 10 to 20 days.

Improved Frequency Expected

Currently, metro trains on the Yellow Line operate at intervals of 10 to 12 minutes. Once additional trains are commissioned and commercial operations begin, the frequency is likely to improve to 8 to 10 minutes, offering greater convenience to commuters. The arrival of the latest train marks another step towards strengthening Bengaluru’s expanding metro network and enhancing passenger capacity on one of the city’s key corridors.