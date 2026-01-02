Electrification of Key Ghat Rail Section a ‘Turning Point’ for Coastal Karnataka: MP Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: The completion of the electrification of the technically demanding Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Ghat rail section marks a turning point for railway infrastructure and economic growth in coastal Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta said on Tuesday.

The 55-km ghat stretch, long regarded as a bottleneck in the Bengaluru–Mangaluru rail corridor, has now been fully electrified, paving the way for improved train operations, higher line capacity and more efficient freight movement. Chowta said the project addresses a decades-old demand of the region and would significantly enhance connectivity between the hinterland and the coast.

“The electrification of this ghat section will accelerate port-based logistics, improve cargo movement to and from Mangaluru, and enable smoother passenger services between Bengaluru and the coastal districts,” the MP said, adding that it would also support trade and commercial activities linked to New Mangalore Port.

Chowta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna for prioritising the project. He also commended railway engineers and staff for completing the work within the targeted timeframe despite severe geographical and technical challenges.

Detailing his parliamentary interventions, Chowta said he had consistently pursued the issue with the Railways since taking charge as MP. In July 2024, he submitted a detailed representation seeking electrification and doubling of the Padil–Subrahmanya–Sakleshpur line. In December 2024, he raised questions in the Lok Sabha on improving capacity, speed and efficiency on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru route.

During railway budget discussions in February–March 2025, he again stressed the urgency of completing the ghat section electrification, linking it directly to coastal economic development. “This achievement is the result of sustained follow-up and coordinated action,” Chowta said.